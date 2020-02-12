Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Henry C. Rodriguez. View Sign Service Information Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home 2508 N. Big Spring Midland , TX 79705 (432)-682-3700 Send Flowers Notice

Henry "Wero" Rodriguez, 77 of Midland, passed away on February 8, 2020 at his residence. He was born and raised, to the late Felipe O. and Manuela Rodriquez in Midland Texas, on June 25, 1942. Henry was a very loving, caring and giving person, he knew no strangers. He enjoyed spending quality time with his family and friends. He loved music, sports especially the Dallas Cowboys. Henry worked for Permian Productions, he started off as a delivery boy and worked his way up to a Printer within the Company, where he was employed for 40 years and retired. He will be truly missed and will always be remembered for his big loving and caring heart he shared with all of us. He is survived by his sister; Olivia Velarde of Midland, Texas, two brothers; Felipe Rodriguez of Midland, Texas and Manuel Rodriguez of California and numerous, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents the late Felipe O. and Manuela Rodriguez, his two brothers Arnold C. Rodriguez and Leonardo C. Rodriguez, his Paternal and Maternal Grandparents'. Funeral Mass is set for Wednesday 2:00 pm at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish & Shrine. Burial will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers' are Jerry Rodriguez, Rudy Rodriguez, Mike Ramos, Joe Rodriguez, Larry Rodriguez, Luis Rodriguez and Honorary Pallbearer will be Mark Garcia. Funeral mass is under the direction of Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to:

