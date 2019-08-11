Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Henry H. "Hank" Krusekopf Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Henry H. "Hank" Krusekopf, Jr. passed away on August 7, 2019 at the age of 97. He was blessed to spend his final days surrounded by family, and passed peacefully in the presence of his beloved daughter, Anne. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Luke's United Methodist Church in Midland. He will be laid to rest at Fairview Cemetery in Midland. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. Hank was born on Oct. 24, 1921, in Columbia, Missouri, the fourth child - and eldest son - of Henry H. Krusekopf, Sr. and Nancy Smith Krusekopf. His siblings, in order, were Emily, Charlotte, Caroline, Fred and Paul. He graduated from Hickman High School and then the University of Missouri in 1943 with a B.S. degree in Agriculture with an ROTC certificate. With WWII underway, Hank was enrolled in the U.S. Army as a 2nd Lieutenant and sent to Ft. Sill, Oklahoma to attend Artillery School. He served several stateside posts in the southeast. In the spring of 1944, Hank married his university classmate, Lillie Marie Carter, a wartime marriage that lasted 3 years. Later that year he was selected to go to the Philippine Islands, where he was stationed with a unit on Cebu Island. Following the armistice ending WWII, he spent 10 months with U.S. Occupation Forces in Japan. Hank never boasted of his wartime experiences, but appreciated the respect offered to military veterans. After his release from the Army he enrolled at the University of Michigan, where he earned his M.S. degree in Geology in 1948. Hank worked with Magnolia Petroleum and Pubco Petroleum in Roswell, NM and Tyler, TX, and served as an independent geologist in Tyler for 10 years before joining the Texas Railroad Commission in 1964. Hank worked for the Railroad Commission for 24 years, first in Abilene and then for many years in the Midland office. After retiring in 1988, Hank worked as a consultant for Minihan Oil Company. While in Tyler, Hank met and married Joyce Hribek in 1963. A year later, their first son - Henry Herman Krusekopf, III - was born. Two other children soon followed - Charles Conrad Krusekopf in 1966 and Anne Karoline Krusekopf in 1969. Hank and Joyce were married for 15 years until her death from cancer in 1978. Hank, Joyce and family moved to Midland in 1970, and it was there that Hank spent the next 43 years. While in Midland, Hank was active in Community Concerts and Midland Community Theater. He was a longtime member of St. Luke's United Methodist Church, and served with Area Methodist Outreach Services (AMOS) and the City Board of Missions. He was also very active with the Midland Kiwanis Club, serving in numerous offices including Club President and Lt. Governor. Hank married Sylvia Major in 1993, and the two shared a passion for travel and Midland College Chaparral basketball. Hank and Sylvia had 3 special years together until she too died of cancer. Hank loved travel and visited many countries and places, including Germany, Spain, England, Austria, Switzerland, Nova Scotia, Alaska, China, Mexico and Guatemala. In December 2012 Hank moved to be closer to family in Wichita Falls, where he became active with the Merle Anthony Sunday School class at Floral Height United Methodist Church. Hank has been a resident at Presbyterian Manor for the past five years. Hank is survived by his three children - son Henry III and his wife Susan of Wichita Falls; son Charles and his wife Frances of Victoria, British Columbia; and daughter Anne of Wichita Falls. He is also survived by two grand- children - Louisa Krusekopf and Nikolas Krusekopf, and four step-grandchildren - Christian Norris, Timothy Norris, Benjamin Norris, and Jennie Katherine Norris. Hank was preceded in death by all of his siblings and most members of his WWII generation. The family wishes to thank the staff at Presbyterian Manor Health Care for their years of wonderful care and personal attention. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Petroleum Museum in Midland, the Chihuahuan Desert Research Institute in Ft. Davis, or the North Texas Food Pantry in Wichita Falls. Condolences may be sent to the family at

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Aug. 11, 2019

