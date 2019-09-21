Henry Herbert "Herb" Hall, 85, passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Resthaven Memorial Park. `Survivors include sons, Randy Hall, and Dale Hall; daughters, Brenda Parker and Stacy Hilliard; and 1 sister. Arrangements under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be sent at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Sept. 21, 2019