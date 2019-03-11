Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Henry Norton Jr.. View Sign

Henry Norton, Jr. passed away on February 16, 2019 in his home surrounded by family and friends. Henry G. (Hank) Norton, Jr. was born October 27, 1940 to Henry G. Norton, Sr. and Margret Galvan Norton, of Brooklyn, New York. He graduated from James Madison High School in Brooklyn in 1959 and joined the United States Airforce after high school. He was honorably discharged in 1963. He married Berta Alsobrook on December 7, 1963 in Midland, TX. He graduated from the University of Texas with a BS degree in Criminal Justice and retired from the Midland Police Department as a Lieutenant after 36 years of service. He was predeceased by his parents, his older sister, Mary Norton, and a niece, Beth Strehle. Hank is survived by his wife, Berta, daughter Heather, her husband Brian and children Christian and Faith Melass of Lake Jackson, his son Henry III and Wife, Darlene Jo, and children Shania, Henry IV, Aubree and Logan Blue, two great grand children all of Midland TX, his sister Peggy and husband Robert Strehle of Fairfax, Virginia, sister Terri and husband Jim Monahan of Brooklyn NY, and brother Edward and wife Barbara Norton of Ridgewood, NJ. Hank enjoyed learning new things. He developed a passion for photography and incorporated his skills and techniques to help better the criminal investigations unit of the MPD. His passion for computer integration led him to help design and implement the first computer systems for the Midland police department. Hank enjoyed time on the water. He and Berta spent their free time before children scuba diving. After the children, they spent their free time at the lake boating or jet skiing. Hank always had a project going at the house from deck building to land clearing. Hank was proud of his Irish ancestry, and lived his life confident and bold. In recent years, Hank's favorite past time was to watch the History channel. He was a life long learner and found the world fascinating. Hank loved to explore the world around him and used his great sense of humor to keep others laughing.

