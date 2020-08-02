Herbert C. O'neal passed away peacefully on July 29, 2020. He was born in Marlin, Texas to James Moody and Pearl Vera Moorer on October 29, 1951. He attended schools in Midland, Texas. Herbert was a kind and gentle soul. He was passionate about his family and friends. When you see him you see his smile. He was full of joy and fun to be around. You were sure to be filled with laughter if you were in his presence. Preceding him in death are his parents, James Moody and Pearl Moorer ; brother, James T. O'neal. He leaves to cherish his memories, his children, Derrick Mayberry (LaTina) of Pembroke Pines, Florida; LeSheka Mayberry-Burton (Tommy) of Fort Worth, Texas; Yatasha O'neal of Midland, Texas, and Shanta Clemmons (Tarenzo) of Amarillo, Texas; his grandchildren, Shaviance Mayberry of Midland, Texas, Devontay Coleman of Midland, Texas, Demetrius Mayberry of Killeen, Texas, Desirae Mayberry of Killeen, Texas, Derrick Mayberry Jr. of Killeen, Texas, De'Andra Mayberry of Killeen, Texas, Bennie Jones Jr. of Fort Worth, Texas, Bennjamin Jones of Ft. Worth, Texas, King Mcmaryion of Midland, Texas, Tivon Clemmons of Amarillo, Texas, Taren Clemmons of Amarillo, Texas, and Shy'a Clemmons of Amarillo, Texas; his great grandchildren, Zha'kylin of Midland, Texas, Jeremiah of Killeen, Texas, Bronson of Midland, Texas, and Draice of Midland, Texas; brothers, Robert O'neal Sr. Midland, Texas, Donnie Hayes of Dallas, Texas, and David O'neal of San Francisco, California; sisters, Pamela O'neal Jones of Lancaster, Texas, Erma Wortham (Gary) of Houston, Texas, Jan Voss of Dallas,Texas and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. On Tuesday August 4th, 2020 we will be honoring Herbert with a Memorial Service at Avalos-Sanchez and Thomas Funeral Home and Chapel at 2pm. Masks are required at the service. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Avalos-Sanchez and Thomas Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store