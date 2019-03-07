Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Herbert Mark Stanley Jr.. View Sign

Herbert Mark Stanley, Jr., 91, passed away in Midland, Texas on March 5, 2019 after a brief illness. A man of quiet grace and dignity, he devoted himself to the care and support of his grateful family. We have been blessed. Herb was born on January 19, 1928 in Ponca City, Oklahoma to Herbert M. Stanley, Sr. and Anna Marie (Riley) Stanley, but was raised in Dallas. He attended Holy Trinity Elementary and Highland Park Middle schools, then became part of the first sophomore class of Jesuit High School. He joined the "family business" when he graduated with a BS in Geology from the University of Texas in 1949, a member of the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity. Herb also served in the US Marine Corps. It was in Dallas that he met and fell in love with Patricia Elder McKeown. Herb and Pat were married on December 28, 1957 at Holy Trinity. They started their married life in Tyler, but moved to Midland in 1961, where Herb had a productive career at Atlantic Richfield, Texas American, and for many years as an independent geologist. He truly loved geology, and family camping trips were not complete without a geological map, hammer, and gold pan. A devout Catholic, Herb was a long-time parishioner at St. Ann's Church, participating in Nocturnal Adoration Society and the annual Family Fair. He had a strong sense of charity. Preceded in death by his sister Ann and brother Don, Herb leaves to cherish his memory Pat, his wife of 61 years; sister Peggy and brother Ed; his four children, Eileen Schmidt (Greg), Mark Stanley (Kathleen), Margaret McDowell (Carrin), and Beth Martinez (Ray); and eleven grandchildren, Calvin (Stephanie) and Duncan Schmidt, Oliver, Philip, Evan and Gordon Stanley, Chris, Will and Nicki McDowell, and Sofia and Lorenzo Martinez. The Stanley family invites friends to join in a Wake and Rosary on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 7:00 PM at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel and to the funeral Mass at St. Ann's Catholic Church on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 1:00 PM. Inurnment will follow the mass at St. Ann's columbarium. Memorial donations may be made to St. Ann's School or the St. Vincent de Paul Society of Midland. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at

