Our beloved mother entered her heavenly home on Sunday, November 8, 2020. Heriberta Dominguez Silva was born in San Juan, Ojinaga, Chihuahua, Mexico on March 25, 1943, the daugh-ter of Pomposo and Marta Dominguez. Heriberta was married to the late Concepcion Flores Silva for 61 years. She was a homemaker, but above all she loved being surrounded by her children, grand-children and great-grandchildren. Her hobbies were gardening, planting, and cooking. Heriberta will be remembered by her daughters, Lila Montoya and husband Fermin Montoya, Carmen S. Zubia and husband Santiago Zubia, Martha Berzoza and husband Rodney Berzoza, Manuela Pearcy and hus-band Marty Pearcy, Marivel Lowe and husband Kenny Lowe; sons Santos Silva, Jesus Carlos Silva and wife Josie Silva, Abelino Silva and wife Belinda Silva; 26 grandchildren and 38 great grandchil-dren, her sisters, Nicolasa Jasso and Ernestina Zubia; brothers, Zaragosa Dominguez, Erasmo Dominguez, Aldegundo Dominguez, Salomon Dominguez. Heriberta went to join her late husband Concepcion Flores Silva; daughter, Isabel Silva and brother, Jose Maria Dominguez. Visitation will be held Wednesday November 11, 2020 at Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home, 1502 N. Lamesa Rd. from 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., 1:00 p.m.- 4:00 p.m., 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. with rosary be-ginning at 7:00 p.m. Funeral mass will be held Thursday, at 11:00 a.m. November 12, 2020 at St. Stephen's Catholic Church, 4601 Neely Ave. Interment will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Santos Silva, Jesus Carlos Silva, Abelino Silva, Caleb Zubia, Rodney Berzoza, Marty Pearcy, and Kenny Lowe. Honorary pallbearer will be Braunson Lowe. The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to her caregivers and staff of the Manor Park Younger Center. Arrangements are under the direction of Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store