Heriberta Silva, age 77, of Midland, TX passed away November 8, 2020. Visitation will be held Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home from 9:00 a.m. till 9:00 p.m. A rosary will recite at 7:00 p.m. Funeral mass will be held Thursday, November 12, 2020 at St. Stephen's Catholic Church at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Serentity Memorial Gardens. She is survived by her daughters, Lila Montoya, Carmen Zubia, Marta Berzoza, Manuela Pearcy, Marivel Lowe; sons, Santos Silva, Jesus Carlos Silva, Abelino Silva; two sisters, and four brothers. Due to Covid-19 we ask all attendees are reminded to practice social distancing and proper protective procedures. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Avalos-Sanchez and Thomas Funeral Home and Chapel.



