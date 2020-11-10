1/
Heriberta Silva
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Heriberta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Heriberta Silva, age 77, of Midland, TX passed away November 8, 2020. Visitation will be held Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home from 9:00 a.m. till 9:00 p.m. A rosary will recite at 7:00 p.m. Funeral mass will be held Thursday, November 12, 2020 at St. Stephen's Catholic Church at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Serentity Memorial Gardens. She is survived by her daughters, Lila Montoya, Carmen Zubia, Marta Berzoza, Manuela Pearcy, Marivel Lowe; sons, Santos Silva, Jesus Carlos Silva, Abelino Silva; two sisters, and four brothers. Due to Covid-19 we ask all attendees are reminded to practice social distancing and proper protective procedures. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Avalos-Sanchez and Thomas Funeral Home and Chapel.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home
1502 N Lamesa Rd
Midland, TX 79701
(432) 683-5577
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved