Herman Vaughns (1947 - 2019)
Herman Vaughns, 72, of Midland, and formerly of Crane, passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at Medical Center Hospital in Odessa. Herman was born on March 1, 1947, in Como, Texas. Those left to cherish his memories are his wife, Velois Vaughns; daughter, Dee Dee Vaughns Miller; sons, Christopher Carlos Vaughns, and Byron Levell Vaughns; sister, Blanche Logan. Wake services will be held at 6:00 pm on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at the Shaffer-Nichols Funeral Home Chapel in Crane. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at the Faith In Christ Church in Crane. Burial will follow in the Sunset Cemetery.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Nov. 17, 2019
