Visitation were held Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home Chapel. Rosary was recited at 7:00 p.m. Saturday evening. Funeral services will be held at her hometown of Aldama, Chihuahua. Burial will follow at Maclovio Herrera Cemetery. She is survived by her husband, Ismael Holguin Franco; five daughters, Yolanda Franco, Luz Franco, Olivia Franco, Teresa Franco, Patricia Franco; three sons, Jose Franco, Jorge Franco, Carlos Franco; three sister and two brothers. Arrangement are under the direction of Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on May 5, 2019