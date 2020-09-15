1/
Hilda Garcia
Hilda Garcia, 37 of Midland TX, passed away Thursday September 10, 2020. Viewing will be Monday, September 14th from 9:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. with a rosary starting at 3:00p.m. and a Christian Service starting at 7:00 p.m. Monday evening at Heavenly Gate Chapel. A funeral Service is set for Tuesday, September 15th at 10:00 a.m. also at Heavenly Gate Chapel. Burial will follow to Serenity Memorial Gardens. She is survived by her husband, Manuel Gonzalez; son, Jose Juarez; three daughters, Cynthia Juarez, Kendra Gonzalez and Kassandra Gonzalez; her parents, Ildelisa (Hilda) Garcia and Raymundo Garcia; two brothers, two sisters.

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Sep. 15, 2020.
