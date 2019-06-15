Hilda Garibay, 60 of Midland TX, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019. Viewing will be Saturday, June 15th from 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. and Sunday, June 16th from 1:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home Chapel. Rosary will be Sunday, June 16th 2019 at 7:00 p.m. also at the chapel. Funeral mass is set for Monday, June 17th at 10:00 a.m. at St. Stephen's Catholic Church. She is survived by two sons, Jose Carnero and Mario Carnero; two daughters, Sierra Ramos and Marisol Ortiz; three brothers, two sisters, sixteen grandchildren and two great grandchildren
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on June 15, 2019