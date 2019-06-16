Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hilda Ramos Garibay. View Sign Service Information Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home 2508 N. Big Spring Midland , TX 79705 (432)-682-3700 Viewing 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home 2508 N. Big Spring Midland , TX 79705 View Map Viewing 1:00 PM - 9:00 PM Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home 2508 N. Big Spring Midland , TX 79705 View Map Rosary 7:00 PM Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home 2508 N. Big Spring Midland , TX 79705 View Map Funeral Mass 10:00 AM St. Stephen's Catholic Church Send Flowers Notice

A loving Friend, Daughter, Sister, Aunt, Mother, Grandmother, and Great Grandmother, Hilda Ramos Garibay entered into eternal life on Monday, 10 Jun 2019 at the age of 60. Hilda was born to Parents Josefina Ortega Ramos and Pedro Oyedvidez Ramos in Juarez, Mexico on 13 April 1959. She was the 2nd of 8 children. She was raised in Colorado City and Big Spring, Texas. Hilda attended and was part of the Big Spring High School Graduation Class of 1977. Her hobbies included cake decorating, crocheting, sewing, entertaining friends and family, dancing, and traveling. She was survived by four children: Sierra Monica Ramos, Marisol Rebecca Ortiz, Jose Angel Carnero, Mario Antonio Carnero, 15 Grandchildren, and four great grand children with one on the way. She is also survived by her two sisters Irma E. Vincent and Yolanda Ramos Ortega, and her two brothers, Marcos A Ramos and Mario O. Ramos. Later in life, Hilda married and spent her remaining years with her husband Edward Garibay and resided in Midland Texas She is preceded in Death by her parents Josefina and Pedro Ramos, her two younger brothers: Ramiro Victor Ramos and Luis Alexandro Ramos, and her granddaughter Andrea Cyleste Ramos. The viewing will be held on Saturday, 15 Jun 2019 from 5 -9 p.m., and Sunday, 16 June from 1 - 9 p.m. at Pipken Funeral Home, 2508 N Big Spring St, Midland, Texas. There will be a Catholic Mass held on her behalf on Monday, 17 Jun 2019 at 10 a.m at St Stephens Catholic Church, 4601 Neely Ave, Midland, Texas. There will be NO Burial Service after the Mass. The cremation will take place after the Funeral Mass and Hilda will be laid to rest in a columbarium at a later date by her immediate family and close friends. The Paul Bearers for her mass are Jose Carnero, Mario Carnero, Marcos Ramos, Justin Ramos, Jesse Cantu, and Jason Bergara.

