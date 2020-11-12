On Wednesday October 28th, 2020, Hilda Rivera Gallegos passed away at 61 years of age. Hilda was born in Corpus Christi, Texas on October 16, 1959 to Manuel and Juanita Rivera. January 25, 1980, she married the love of her life John Gallegos. They raised a beautiful daughter Patricia Gallegos Morin. Hilda was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses in Houston on July 9, 1983. Hilda loved Jehovah and enjoyed the ministry, being involved in the Community Outreach Program of Jehovah's Witnesses. She and her husband have been proud owners of Windows Plus, a local Midland business since 1994. The Midland community has been very supportive, of which they are very appreciative. Hilda was full of love and life. Her bright and energetic personality would light up any room she walked into. She was always looking to give a listening ear, and a comforting hug. One of the things she loved most was to visit her grandchildren. To cherish her memory she leaves her husband John Gallegos, Their daughter Patricia Morin, her husband Ramon Jr. and their two children Nevaeh (Vaya) and RJ , mother, Juanita Rivera of Midland, four brothers, Ralph Rivera, Victor Rivera (spouse Carmen), Cesar Rivera of Houston TX and Gilbert Rivera (spouse Debbie) of Corpus Christi, sister, Norma Castillo (spouse Martin) of Houston TX, niece, Naomi Castillo Hulett (Spouse Ryan) and their two children, Jonas and Jackson of Houston, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father Manual Rivera, three brothers, Johnny Rivera, Alfredo Garcia and Fernando Rivera, sister, Esther Rivera. A memorial service will be held online Saturday, November 14th at 3:00 p.m. The family thanks all of you for your prayers, kindness and support.



