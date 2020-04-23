Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hildegarde W. Kroger. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Hildegarde ("Hilde") Margaret Wellen Kroger, beloved wife of Dr. J. Stephen Kroger for 58 years and devoted mother to John C. Kroger and Stephanie A. Kroger Klassen, passed away on April 17, 2020 at Legacy Ranch Memory Care in Midland, Texas from complications due to Alzheimer's disease and cancer. Hilde was born to John Justin and Margaret Zoellner Wellen on November 24, 1939 in Cincinnati, Ohio. After graduating at the top her class from St. Elizabeth School of Nursing in Covington, KY, she became a registered nurse, working first at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Covington, then for the Public Health Department of the City of Cincinnati and Presbyterian Medical Center in Denver, CO. At age 10, Hilde met Steve Kroger, the cousin of neighborhood friend. Thus began a romance between Hilde and Steve that blossomed, grew, strengthened and endured for 70 years. Hilde and Steve were married in Cincinnati on December 26, 1962 and several years later moved to Colorado, where they would live and raise their children, first in Denver, then Longmont and Estes Park, until moving to Midland, Texas in 2012. Hilde lived a life devoted to caring for those around her, always generous with her love, her time and her laughter. She was deeply dedicated to her family. She was a trusted friend to many. She was always the one who would check in, send a card, order flowers, cook a meal or bake her famous brownies when someone was in need. Her volunteer life also reflected this life of service. In Longmont, she volunteered with the Medical Auxiliary, Blood Bank, Girl Scouts, Humane Society and the Public Library. Colorado held a special place in Hilde's heart. The mountains called to her and her treasured accomplishment was climbing to the top of Long's Peak at 14,259 feet. She loved camping in the Wyoming Snowy Range, sunrise champagne picnics on the top of Trail Ridge Road and hiking throughout Rocky Mountain National Park. At home, she was passionate about cooking and entertaining, reading, and growing her beautiful orchids. Hilde is survived by her husband Steve Kroger in Midland, TX; son and daughter-in-law John and Laurice Kroger in Atlanta, GA; daughter and son-in-law Stephanie and John Klassen and grand-daughters Katherine and Mary Klassen in Midland, TX; sister Justine ("Dusty") Knaebe in Rogers City, MI and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, John Justin and Margaret Zoellner Wellen and her sister, Barbara Antoinette ("Toni") Meyer. A memorial and celebration of Hilde's life will be held at a later date, due to COVID-19 restrictions. Hilde cared deeply for the Franciscan order of her lifelong friend, Fr. Dick Lambert, and donations in her memory may be sent to the Franciscans of St. John the Baptist Province at 1615 Vine St., Cincinnati OH 45202. Donations may also be made in her memory to the Longmont Humane Society at

