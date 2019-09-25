Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hollis Lesley. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Hollis Lesley, 83 of Sun City, AZ, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving wife and children on September 21, 2019. He was born on October 19, 1935 in Winters, TX to Fred and Annie (Bryant) Lesley. Hollis married Dorothy Mae (Williams) in Midland, TX on July 7, 1955. He was a loving and devoted family man. Hollis was preceded in death by his parents, a granddaughter Jolayne Nadeau-Lesley, a brother and two sisters. Hollis is survived by his wife, Dorothy of 64 years, his daughter Peggy Wheeler, sons Michael Lesley and Kevin (Linda) Lesley and daughter Donna (Bruce) Bellemore as well as 9 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, a brother and many nieces and nephews who are dearly loved. Visitation will be held on September 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. and funeral service at 12:00 p.m. located at Chapel of the Chimes Mortuary in Glendale, AZ. Graveside service will be at 1:00 p.m. at Restheaven park cemetery.

