Hollis Lesley

Service Information
Chapel of the Chimes Mortuary
7924 North 59th Ave
Glendale, AZ
85301
(623)-937-9297
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Chapel of the Chimes Mortuary
7924 North 59th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Chapel of the Chimes Mortuary
7924 North 59th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
Graveside service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Restheaven Park Cemetery
Hollis Lesley, 83 of Sun City, AZ, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving wife and children on September 21, 2019. He was born on October 19, 1935 in Winters, TX to Fred and Annie (Bryant) Lesley. Hollis married Dorothy Mae (Williams) in Midland, TX on July 7, 1955. He was a loving and devoted family man. Hollis was preceded in death by his parents, a granddaughter Jolayne Nadeau-Lesley, a brother and two sisters. Hollis is survived by his wife, Dorothy of 64 years, his daughter Peggy Wheeler, sons Michael Lesley and Kevin (Linda) Lesley and daughter Donna (Bruce) Bellemore as well as 9 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, a brother and many nieces and nephews who are dearly loved. Visitation will be held on September 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. and funeral service at 12:00 p.m. located at Chapel of the Chimes Mortuary in Glendale, AZ. Graveside service will be at 1:00 p.m. at Restheaven park cemetery.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Sept. 25, 2019
Glendale, AZ   (623) 937-9297
