Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800

Holly Marie Patton, 62, of Midland, passed away on February 10th, 2020 from a long and courageous battle dealing with the many complications from smoking. Memorial service will be 10:00 am Thursday, February 13th, 2020 at the Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel with Rev Jodie Beyer officiating. A reception will follow at the residence of Mike and Holly Patton. Holly was born on January 21st, 1958 in Albuquerque, New Mexico to James and Phyllis Skinner. She grew up in Albuquerque where she met the love of her life Mike Patton, her high school sweetheart and they married on March 10, 1974. They soon moved to LA where for two years she was a proud Navy wife. Between 1975 and 1985 they welcomed three beautiful children into the world, lived and worked on the Navajo nation and moved a few times, then in 1985 they finally set down roots in Midland, Texas where they raised their family and grew a successful business, The NFL Man, for the next 30 years. She loved her family, reading, working crossword and Sudoku puzzles and she was a die-hard 49er and Chicago Cubs fan. Through the years she was known as the NFL Lady, Holly was always ready to tell you about the latest football game or baseball game and could tell you the stats of almost every player. She lived life fully and enjoyed getting to travel all over the world, her favorite destinations being Australia and Alaska where she enjoyed the peace of the outdoors. She loved spending time with her grandkids and telling them stories from her childhood, she always had the magic closet stocked with goodies for them to play with. Holly was a woman that lived simply and never asked for much, she was not worried about the extravagances of life as long as she had a good book, a puzzle or magazine and a comfy place to be, she was a happy person. Holly is survived by her loving husband of 46 years Mike Patton; son Allan Patton and wife Lisa; son Shan Patton and wife Erica; and daughter Crystal Laman and husband Kevin all of Midland, Texas. Grandchildren Ashlyn and Kyla Patton; Anya, Nadya, Elisaya, Xenya, and Levi Patton; Logan, Riley and Claire Laman. Brother Andy Skinner of Midland Texas; brother Chris Skinner; sister Tammy McKinstry of Albuquerque New Mexico and numerous nieces and nephews and other extended family. Holly was preceded in death by her parents James and Phyllis Skinner, maternal grandparents John Paul and Viola Vanover, and paternal grandparents Harry and Emma Skinner. If it is your wish to make a charitable donation the family asks that those be made to the Shriners Hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory in Midland. Online condolences may be made at

