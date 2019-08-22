Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Homer Alf Swinson. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Lying in State 3:00 PM - 9:00 PM Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 View Map Visitation 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Downtown Church of Christ Stanton , TX View Map Send Flowers Notice

Homer worked in Anson, Texas delivering bulk fuels from 1952 until 1957. He met the love of his life, Torchy Derden, in 1954 at a little hamburger joint called the "Hut", where Homer would stop in for a daily milkshake. Torchy's mother thought Homer was very cute for a high school boy. She played matchmaker and set up Torchy to meet him. Torchy was 6 years Homer's junior, which after a few dates Torchy's mom discovered, and was horrified. It was too late. In 1957 Homer was drafted and inducted into the army and went to basic training in Fort Ord, California. Upon completing basic training and subsequent leave, he was to ship out to Germany. At 17, Torchy flew to LA, met her sister and brother-in-law, met Homer on leave, and she and Homer were married August 9, 1957. Homer spent two years in the army in Germany accompanied by his young bride there. He was honorably discharged in 1959 and the couple returned to Abilene, Texas. Homer was offered a pumping job in Midland, Texas and in 1959 Homer and Torchy moved to Midland. Mike was born in 1960. Homer and Torchy continued to work and live in Midland and Mandy was born there in 1962. Homer was transferred to Eastland in 1964 and Melinda was born while the family lived in Eastland in 1964. After a move to Abilene in 1964, Homer moved his family to Stanton, Texas in January of 1966. Homer spent the remaining 53 years of his life as a resident of Stanton. Homer's family and the care of his family was his life. He was the hardest working man any of us knew. Homer loved and cherished us, every one. In 1968 Homer opened the first carwash in Stanton, which served the community for 50 years. In 1979 he formed Swinsons Contractors Inc. and owned and operated that business until the summer of 2016, when at 82, his health would no longer permit him to work. Homer loved the lake and Possum Kingdom (PK) was THE lake. From the time he and Torchy began dating in 1954, PK was a magical place of fun and memory making. A place where daddy became a playmate for us kids and the hardworking man played hard. We all grew up, married and Homer became Papaw in 1986 and welcomed the first two, Dex and Drew, of 5 grandchildren whom he loved dearly. In 1989 Tyler was born, Dakota came along in 1990 and Flint in 1995. Homer's grandchildren were the light of his life and nothing was too much trouble for him to see the joy in their eyes. Going to the lake at Possum Kingdom was a special place and time for them all. The memories made at PK, from the time Homer and Torchy were dating and enjoying the company of Homer's siblings, to those memories he and Torchy made with us kids and finally those precious memories made with his grandchildren. Those times were truly the spice of Homer's life and those memories and stories will live in family lore for decades to come. In 2011 Papaw was blessed by the birth of the first of three great granddaughters. Paisyn Allred, who shared a birthday with him, and Falynn in 2014, the second great granddaughter. Paisyn and Falynn loved their Papaw as he loved them and shared dance moves and Christmases and loved to trick or treat Papaw and Torchy (Tata) on Halloween. In October 2018 Wesley Kate Swinson came along and spent a charmed Christmas with Papaw that year. Homer is survived by his wife of 62 years Torchy Derden Swinson; three children and their spouses, Mike and wife Darla Swinson of Midland, Texas, Mandy and husband Kevin Newman of Stanton, Texas, Melinda and husband Rusty Allred of Graham Texas; five grandchildren, Dexter and wife Hollie Allred of Stanton, Texas, Drew and wife Lacey Swinson of Rockwall, Texas, Tyler and wife Marquelyn Swinson of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Dakota Newman of Stanton and Flynt Newman of Stanton; three great granddaughters, Paisyn and Falynn Allred and Wesley Swinson; one sister, Maybell Trout of Eastland, Texas and numerous nieces and nephews. Homer was preceded in death by his father, Cicero Swinson, mother, Emmie Reeves Swinson, four sisters, Mardell Trout, Margaret Brown, Byrdie Daniels, Lavada Hargrove and one brother, Luther Cicero LC Swinson. The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Legacy Ranch in Midland, Texas for their very personal and loving care of their Husband and Father during his illness. Additionally, the family would like to thank the Make a Difference Home Health for their love and care. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the New Mexico Christians Children's Home in Portales, New Mexico. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at

The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Legacy Ranch in Midland, Texas for their very personal and loving care of their Husband and Father during his illness. Additionally, the family would like to thank the Make a Difference Home Health for their love and care. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the New Mexico Christians Children's Home in Portales, New Mexico. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Aug. 22, 2019 