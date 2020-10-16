Homer Garcia Bernard, 61 of Midland TX, passed away Saturday, October 11, 2020. Viewing will be Friday, October 16, 2020 from 12:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. and Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 9:00am-11:00 a.m.. A rosary will be recited at 7:00pm on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home. A funeral mass is set for Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish & Shrine. Burial will follow to Resthaven Memorial Park. He is survived by two uncles, Heleodoro Garcia and Elipidio Garcia; five aunts Leonor Saucedo, Consuelo Garcia, Tomasa Picos, Eliosa Cervantez, and Victoria Bernard Navarette; numerous cousins.



