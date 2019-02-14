Howard Lee Cooks

Notice
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Howard Lee Cooks.

Mr. Howard Lee Cooks 62, of Midland,Texas passed away on February 3rd 2019. A memorial service will be held on Saturday February 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Jackie Warren Funeral Home 702 S. Terrell St., Midland,TX. Howard is survived by 2 brothers James Cooks, William Earl Evans and many relatives.
Funeral Home
Jackie Warren Funeral Home
702 S Terrell St
Midland, TX 79701
(432) 683-8229
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.