Mr. Howard Lee Cooks 62, of Midland,Texas passed away on February 3rd 2019. A memorial service will be held on Saturday February 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Jackie Warren Funeral Home 702 S. Terrell St., Midland,TX. Howard is survived by 2 brothers James Cooks, William Earl Evans and many relatives.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2019