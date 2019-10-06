Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Howard Lynne Yarbrough. View Sign Service Information Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home 6801 E. Business 20 Odessa , TX 79762 (432)-362-2331 Send Flowers Notice

Howard Lynn Yarbrough, 75, of Midland Texas, passed away surrounded by loved ones on Saturday, September 21, 2019 in Midland, Texas. Family visitation was held on Monday, September 23 at Sunset Memorial in Odessa, Texas. Lynn was born in Memphis, Texas to Howard and Winifred Yarbrough on February 8, 1944. He graduated from Plainview High School in 1962. He worked as a Cowboy, a farmer, was a business owner and a paramedic. He loved and excelled in heading and healing at the rodeo, was an avid gun collector and loved trips to Cancun, especially when he would sing with his wife for everyone's enjoyment. Lynn is preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Winifred. Lynn was survived by his wife, Patsy Ragle Yarbrough, his children Les Yarbrough and wife Mona of Amarillo, Texas, Lorilyn Meyer and husband Brent of Nashville, Tennessee, Cody Yarbrough and wife Tandi of Sheffield, Texas, Lynne Gentry and husband Dan of Papalote, Texas, Lucy Hull and husband Frank of Papalote, Texas, Vic Morsbach and wife Michelle of Katy, Texas, Dee Morris of Rockwell, Texas, Jason Morris and wife Kate of Monroe, Louisiana, and Gabe Morris and wife Julie of Huntington, Texas, also his brother Dwight Yarbrough and wife Kay of Lubbock, Texas, his sister, Carole Ann McColpin, as well as 24 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Arrangements are under the direction of Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home. To sign the guestbook, please go to

Howard Lynn Yarbrough, 75, of Midland Texas, passed away surrounded by loved ones on Saturday, September 21, 2019 in Midland, Texas. Family visitation was held on Monday, September 23 at Sunset Memorial in Odessa, Texas. Lynn was born in Memphis, Texas to Howard and Winifred Yarbrough on February 8, 1944. He graduated from Plainview High School in 1962. He worked as a Cowboy, a farmer, was a business owner and a paramedic. He loved and excelled in heading and healing at the rodeo, was an avid gun collector and loved trips to Cancun, especially when he would sing with his wife for everyone's enjoyment. Lynn is preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Winifred. Lynn was survived by his wife, Patsy Ragle Yarbrough, his children Les Yarbrough and wife Mona of Amarillo, Texas, Lorilyn Meyer and husband Brent of Nashville, Tennessee, Cody Yarbrough and wife Tandi of Sheffield, Texas, Lynne Gentry and husband Dan of Papalote, Texas, Lucy Hull and husband Frank of Papalote, Texas, Vic Morsbach and wife Michelle of Katy, Texas, Dee Morris of Rockwell, Texas, Jason Morris and wife Kate of Monroe, Louisiana, and Gabe Morris and wife Julie of Huntington, Texas, also his brother Dwight Yarbrough and wife Kay of Lubbock, Texas, his sister, Carole Ann McColpin, as well as 24 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Arrangements are under the direction of Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home. To sign the guestbook, please go to www.sunsetodessa.com Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Oct. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close