Hubert (H.T. "Killer") Baker, 80, of Midland, passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 surrounded by his family. The family will receive friends on Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home in Midland, TX. Funeral service will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Macedonia Baptist Church in Midland. H.T. was born on December 13, 1939 to Pennie Anderson and Alfred Baker in Rosebud, TX. He attended college at Prairie View College of Texas. H.T. was married to Benita Baker for 34 wonderful years. For the majority of his adult life he worked as a truck driver. Once he retired, he was happy to take up Bingo as his second job where he rarely made a profit. H.T. was a serious family man, loved fishing, was a grilling connoisseur, and enjoyed watching The Dallas Cowboys, The San Antonio Spurs, The Houston Astros and basically any other sport he could watch. He is survived by his wife, Benita Baker; children, Hubert Jr., LaShanta (Lady), Phillip, and James Baker; sisters, Vernica (Bit) and Bonnie Anderson, and Beverly Anderson-Eason; many nieces and nephews, a slew of grandchildren and great grandchildren, as well as many friends that became family. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother, Leon Houston Jr., daughter, Marquette (Trish) Miller, sister-in-law, Darlynn Turley, and cousin, Chuck Foreman. Active pallbearers will be Ja'qualin Franklin , Mickey Wright, Timothy Parks, John Wayne Hargrove, Bobby Tyler, and Elgin Taylor. Honorary pallbearers will be Ray Jones, Hubert Baker Jr., Phillip Baker, James Baker, Adrian Brazell, and Aidrik Turley. The family would like to thank Reverend Woodrow Bailey of Macedonia Baptist Church of Midland for his guidance and love through this journey, Doctor Premila Johnson for her exceptional care and soothing bed-side manner, and the 5th floor of Midland Memorial Hospital for their outstanding care and empathy towards H.T. and his family. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at

