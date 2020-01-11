Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hugh Edward Roberts. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Memorial service 2:00 PM Fairmont Park Church of Christ Send Flowers Notice

Hugh Edward Roberts, 69, of Midland, Texas passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020 surrounded by his family in Fort Worth, Texas. A memorial service will be held Sunday January 12 at 2:00pm at Fairmont Park Church of Christ. Hugh was born July 23, 1950 in Franklinton, Louisiana to Arthur D and Jessie Mae Roberts. He graduated Franklinton High School and attended Southeastern Louisiana University earning a degree in accounting. He worked for Texaco over 30 years becoming a supervisor in the accounting department. He enjoyed traveling and going on cruises; days at the gun club "shooting the breeze" and solving the world's problems; delivering Meals on Wheels with the opportunity to meet new people; but most of all, he loved being with his precious grandson- whether it was hours in the rocking chair or crawling all over the floor. He is survived by daughters, Kimberly Amber Johns of Wylie and Courtney Anne DeVoll of Rhome; sons-in-law, Chris Johns and Randy DeVoll; and grandchildren, Kaleb Robert Johns, Emma Lynn DeVoll and Lila Grace DeVoll. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Diane Roberts, and his parents. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Senior Services Meals on Wheels, Fairmont Park Church of Christ or Midland Shooters Association would be appreciated. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at

Hugh Edward Roberts, 69, of Midland, Texas passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020 surrounded by his family in Fort Worth, Texas. A memorial service will be held Sunday January 12 at 2:00pm at Fairmont Park Church of Christ. Hugh was born July 23, 1950 in Franklinton, Louisiana to Arthur D and Jessie Mae Roberts. He graduated Franklinton High School and attended Southeastern Louisiana University earning a degree in accounting. He worked for Texaco over 30 years becoming a supervisor in the accounting department. He enjoyed traveling and going on cruises; days at the gun club "shooting the breeze" and solving the world's problems; delivering Meals on Wheels with the opportunity to meet new people; but most of all, he loved being with his precious grandson- whether it was hours in the rocking chair or crawling all over the floor. He is survived by daughters, Kimberly Amber Johns of Wylie and Courtney Anne DeVoll of Rhome; sons-in-law, Chris Johns and Randy DeVoll; and grandchildren, Kaleb Robert Johns, Emma Lynn DeVoll and Lila Grace DeVoll. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Diane Roberts, and his parents. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Senior Services Meals on Wheels, Fairmont Park Church of Christ or Midland Shooters Association would be appreciated. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Jan. 11, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close