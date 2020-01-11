Hugh Edward Roberts, 69, of Midland, Texas passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020 surrounded by his family in Fort Worth, Texas. A memorial service will be held Sunday January 12 at 2:00pm at Fairmont Park Church of Christ. Hugh was born July 23, 1950 in Franklinton, Louisiana to Arthur D and Jessie Mae Roberts. He graduated Franklinton High School and attended Southeastern Louisiana University earning a degree in accounting. He worked for Texaco over 30 years becoming a supervisor in the accounting department. He enjoyed traveling and going on cruises; days at the gun club "shooting the breeze" and solving the world's problems; delivering Meals on Wheels with the opportunity to meet new people; but most of all, he loved being with his precious grandson- whether it was hours in the rocking chair or crawling all over the floor. He is survived by daughters, Kimberly Amber Johns of Wylie and Courtney Anne DeVoll of Rhome; sons-in-law, Chris Johns and Randy DeVoll; and grandchildren, Kaleb Robert Johns, Emma Lynn DeVoll and Lila Grace DeVoll. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Diane Roberts, and his parents. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Senior Services Meals on Wheels, Fairmont Park Church of Christ or Midland Shooters Association would be appreciated. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Jan. 11, 2020