(Arlen) Huston McMillen died peacefully in Midland Memorial Hospital on February 22, 2020 in Midland, Texas at the age of 84. Huston was born on July 7, 1935 in Fulton, Mississippi to Alton McMillen and Esta Williams. After graduation from high school in Snyder, Texas, he went to work in the oil field for Big Chief Drilling. He married his high school sweetheart Gynell in 1955 in Snyder, Texas. Huston served in the Army from 1958 until 1960. From there, he began to work for Schlumberger where he retired in 1990. After retirement, Huston worked for the Midland Sheriff's Department reserves as a deputy. He was an avid fan of the Midland Lee High School football team, and he loved fishing at their Lake Coleman home. Huston is survived by his wife, Gynell McMillen of Midland, Texas, his grandson Carter McMillen of Houston, Texas, and his granddaughter Savannah McMillen of Houston, Texas. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to a . Memorial services will be 2 PM Wednesday, Ellis Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Gary Kennedy officiating. Services are entrusted to Ellis Funeral Homes in Midland, Texas.

