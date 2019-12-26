Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ida Alicia McCormick. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Send Flowers Notice

Ida Alicia McCormick, 59, of Midland, passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. with Rosary at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Chapel in Midland. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Stephen's Catholic Church in Midland. Ida was born on September 8, 1960 to Gloria and Joaquin Martinez in El Paso, TX. Ida enjoyed spending time with her family and friends in Arizona and graduated from the University of Arizona May 14, 1983 with a Bachelors in Arts in Education. Arizona is also where she met her loving husband Bill who she married in February 1984, blessing them with 35 years of memories. Ida was passionate about her family and provided her husband and 2 children, Trisha and Steven, the greatest love and support. Ida also loved her career and worked for Midland Memorial Hospital for 31 years and 1 day. She made lifelong friends who are more like a family and enjoyed many happy times there. Ida will be remembered as a beloved wife, mother and friend. Her engaging smile and infectious laugh will be remembered in all of the hearts that were fortunate enough to be touched by her. Her loyalty, support, and pride in her family will be carried on in her loved ones and their generations after. She is survived by her husband Bill McCormick, children Steven McCormick, Trisha Michalec and her husband Wesley, father Joaquin Martinez, mother Gloria Martinez, and brother Cesar Martinez. She is preceded in death by her brother Ruben Martinez and sister Elda Paulik. Pallbearers will be Cesar Martinez, Steven McCormick, Wesley Michalec, brother-in-law Jim McCormick, Bob McCormick, and John Moseman, and longtime friend Larry Sanz. Honorary pallbearers will be brother-in-law Tom McCormick and dear friends Becky Richey, Kim Kincaid, Linda O'Neil, and Linda Garza. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at

