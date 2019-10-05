Ikie W. Anders, 71, of Midland passed away October 2, 2019. A wake service will be held at 7:00 p.m., Monday, October 7, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Chapel. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Greater Ideal Baptist Church, with interment following at Serenity Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Oct. 5, 2019