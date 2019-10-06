Guest Book View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Wake 7:00 PM Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Greater Ideal Baptist Church Midland , TX View Map Send Flowers Notice

Ikie William Anders, 71 of Midland, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019 in Midland. There will be a wake service held at 7:00 p.m., Monday, October 7, 2019 at Nalley Pickle & Welch Chapel. A Celebration of life service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Greater Ideal Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Ikie was born February 4, 1948 in Mineral Wells, Texas. He graduated from Carver High School in 1966. He loved his family, especially all his children, he loved hanging out and being the center of attention. He was the life of the party. If you knew him, then you knew he would have you laughing until your side hurts. He was indeed a jokester and loved making people laugh. He is survived by his children, Melvon, (Donna) Anders, Dwight Anders, Reginald Anders, Terrance, (Yolanda) Anders, Irick O'Neal, Sheneka Anders, Jason Williams, Korey Patton, Lillian Patton, Whitney Black; one sister; Vivian Anders Thurman; two brothers; John Anders Jr (Opal), Jonathan Anders; forty-four grandchildren, twenty-eight great grandchildren, a host of nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by, his parents John and Lucille Anders, his daughter, Latonya Lucille Anders, his grandmother Vivian Chew, a sister, Hiawatha Anders Pollard, The family suggest memorials be donated to DaVita Midland Dialysis. Active pallbearers will be Donavon Anders, Montrey Anders, Tye Anders, Malcolm Anders, Ray Anders, and Tervouria Shaw. Honorary pallbearers will be "The A-Team" Tyrone Thurman, Kirk Thurman, Tyler Thurman, Xavier Thurman, Darius Anders, Desmond Anders and Kinderyck Anders. Special thanks to long time friend Ian Cantacuzene, Attorney at Law, Maxine Button, Joe Whitlock, Sutton Bradley and Greater Ideal Baptist Church family. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at

