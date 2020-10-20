Ima Lavern Lee Woods, 94, of Midland, Tx finished her 'ole temporal journey on Earth on October 15, 2020, passing into an eternal life in Heaven. She was born July 26, 1926 in James, TX to Robert E. and Katie Foulger Lee. Raised in East Texas in a sharecropper family, Lavern was the last survivor of eleven siblings. She was preceded in death by her parents, ten brothers and sisters, grandson Jeffrey Dennis Woods, great-grandson Caleb Hoover, and her husband of sixty-one years, Cecil Woods. Lavern went to school in Cooper, Tx and graduated from high school in San Saba, Tx where she excelled in declamation and speech. She met her husband, Cecil Woods, in Artesia, New Mexico and they were married on May 12, 1945 in Gulfport, Mississippi while he was on active duty in the Navy. After the war they lived in Vancouver, Washington from 1946 to 1952 where their two sons Dennis and Donald were born. Lavern and Cecil spent the next forty years in the oil fields of the Permian Basin, living in Loco Hills and Hobbs, New Mexico and finally moving to Midland, Texas in 2003. Lavern was a faithful member of Taylor Memorial Baptist Church in Hobbs for over 35 years where she served in many capacities including benevolence. In addition to her role as homemaker, she worked as a substitute teacher, charity volunteer and counselor for the Crisis Center. Her Christian love and influence were shared with family, friends and coworkers as well as strangers. She will always be remembered as Gan to family and most friends, who were blessed over the years with her generosity and wonderful banana bread, pumpkin bread, brownies and pecan pie. She exemplified many traits of the Greatest Generation with her strength, tenacity, determination and will power. Lavern is survived by her son Dennis Woods and wife Linda, of Lubbock, TX; son Donald Woods and wife Rita, of Midland, TX; grandson Tyler Woods of Midland, TX; grandson Colby Woods of Midland, TX; granddaughter Barbara Peacock of Dallas, TX; Eric Peacock of Midland, Tx; great-grandsons Adam Hoover and wife Laura, Nathan Hoover and wife Abigail and Bryce Peacock; and four great-great grandchildren Macy Hoover, Hudson Hoover, Joanna Hoover, Jensen Hoover. No Visitation will be held. Funeral services are at 2:00 pm, Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Chapel of Hope Funeral Home, Hobbs, NM. Burial will follow at Prairie Haven Cemetery Hobbs, NM. Condolences may be made online at www.chapelofhopefunerals.com
As mandated by the Governor of New Mexico occupancy is limited to 40% and facial masks are required (not provided by the funeral home).