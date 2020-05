Ima 'Jeannie' Robinette, of Midland, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020 at Ashton Medical Lodge. Visitation will be Sunday, May 10, 2020 from 7-9 PM with a service on Monday, May 11, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Ellis Funeral Home with Neil Rogers officiating. Please visit ellisfunerals.com to leave online condolences.