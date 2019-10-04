Ines Ayala, 89, of Pecos passed away October 2, 2019. Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday, October 4, 2019, with a rosary recitation at 7:00 p.m., at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Chapel. Funeral mass will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 5, 2019 at San Miguel Arcangel Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Oct. 4, 2019