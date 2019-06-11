Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irene Dabalos. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Send Flowers Notice

Irene Dabalos, 74 of Midland, Texas, passed away on June 8, 2019. She was born on April 5, 1945, in Lyford, TX, where she was raised and educated. Irene moved and settled with her family in Midland in 1960. She dedicated her life to raising her family. She enjoyed cooking, baking, dancing, gardening, bingo, spending time with her loving children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Her extravagant celebration of life and holidays were genuinely heartfelt for those who were blessed to be in her presence. She worked many years in retail and as a nursing assistant for Dr. Coleman. She was well known for her scrumptious tamales. She was an adoring wife, a doting mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and a marvelous friend. Her strong faith in God kept her endearing heart pure. Irene was preceded in death by her loving husband Marcelino Dabalos; her parents, Tolentino Trevino, and Julia Trevino; her son, Ruben Tagle Sr; her brother, Daniel Trevino; her sister, Isidra Trevino. She is survived by her daughter, Belinda Tagle; her sons, Pablo Tagle Jr, Felix Tagle, and Billy Tagle, all of Midland. She is also survived by her siblings; sister, Romana Trevino; sisters-in-law, Lupe Rangel and Magdalena Dabalos; brothers, Manuel Trevino Jr. of Grand Prairie, TX, Israel Perez of Ft. Worth, TX. and Rudy Trevino of Uvalde, TX; her uncles, Cayetano Tarin and Doroteo Tarin; her aunt, Josie Tarin; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. We appreciate the thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. She will be greatly missed and one day reunited with her family in Heaven. A viewing will be held at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. with a rosary starting at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday evening. A funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish & Shrine. Burial will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Pallbearers for the service will be Amanda Alvarado, Denise Lozano, Leslie Lozano, Bernice Rodriguez, Francis Rodriguez, Ashley Tagle, Irene Tagle and Kristy Tagle. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at

