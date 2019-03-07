Irene Marie Hunt, 81 of Midland peacefully passed away on February 27, 2019. A wake service to honor and celebrate Irene's life will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services will be Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Mt. Rose Baptist Church, 211 S. Tyler, Midland at 1:00 p.m. She is survived by her children Cynthia K. Miller, Derrold Glenn Hunt and Derrold Lynn Hunt; eleven grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren; one sister; two brothers; and an aunt, a host of devoted nieces, nephews, cousins and friends that she loved dearly. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home.
Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home
1502 N Lamesa Rd
Midland, TX 79701
(432) 683-5577
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Mar. 7, 2019