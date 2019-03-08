Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irene Marie Hunt. View Sign

Irene Marie Hunt, 81, of Midland peacefully passed away on February 27, 2019. She was born June 12, 1937 to Iris and Willie Shaw in Midland, Texas. Irene attended Carver High School and was a majorette. In 1957, she married D.J. Hunt in Midland, TX. She worked for Clarence and Dorothy Scharbauer for over 20 years. There after she became a Foster Grandparent at Ben Milam Elementary. Irene is preceded in death by her husband D.J. Hunt; her parents Iris and Willie Shaw; three sisters, Willie Jean Jackson, Betty Banks, and Mae Sue Curl; three brothers, James Marshall, Raymond Lee Shaw, and David Lee Shaw; two nieces Ella B. Wilson and Ruby Mae Shaw; and a nephew, Spacio Turner. Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her children: Cynthia K. Miller of Midland, TX, Derrold Glenn Hunt of Midland, TX, and Derrold Lynn Hunt of Midland, TX; eleven grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren; sister Helen Ruth Brown of Midland, TX; two brothers, Cephus Shaw of Dallas, TX and Curtis Shaw of Midland, TX; and an aunt, Johnnie Mae Shaw; a host of devoted nieces, nephews, cousins and friends that she loved dearly. A wake service to honor and celebrate Irene's life will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home Chapel, 1502 N. Lamesa Rd. Funeral services will be Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Mt. Rose Baptist Church, 211 S. Tyler, Midland at 1:00 p.m. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home.

1502 N Lamesa Rd

Midland , TX 79701

