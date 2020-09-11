Irene Valenzuela Lopez, 85, of Midland, Texas, passed away on September 6, 2020, with her husband and family by her side. She was born on April 5, 1935, in Fort Stockton, Texas to Inez Valenzuela Sr. and Leonor Ortiz Valenzuela. At the age of 14, Irene, her parents, and one brother moved to Midland, Texas. Irene met the love of her life, Louis Carrasco Lopez, at various social events that they had both attended in Fort Stockton and Midland. She married Louis on August 21, 1952. They had the great honor of celebrating 68 years of marriage. Their union is the first chapter of a beautiful life. They made their home and raised their family in Midland. Her most prized role was caring for her family. She occasionally worked part-time at Mario's Spanish Inn, The Spot, Green's Restaurant, Sky Bealls, Grammer-Murphy, and Elliott's Design Irene and Louis were members of St. George Catholic Church. When they were given the opportunity to build another Catholic Church in Midland, they joined the group of people that founded Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in 1960. For almost 38 years, she continued to actively serve her parish in a variety of ministries such as Altar Society, where she prepared the altar and cleaned the church and Ministry of the Sick, where she took prayer and the Holy Eucharist to people in the hospital. She is survived by her husband, Louis; one son Joe Lopez and his wife Dora; 3 daughters: Olga Lopez Hart and her husband Joe, Elvia Padilla and her husband Lupe, and Sylvia Lopez; 9 grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Leonor and Inez Sr.; 4 brothers: Astaneslacio Rodriguez, Febronio Valenzuela, Inez Valenzuela Jr., and Angel Valenzuela; and granddaughter Maria Lopez (daughter of Dora and Joe Lopez). Viewing times will be Thursday 9/10 from 12:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. and Friday 9/11 9:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home. A rosary will be held on Friday, September 11th at 7:00 p.m. in the Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Chapel. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, September 12th at 2:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish and Shrine. Graveside service to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Please wear masks as required. Her pallbearers will be Joe Louis Padilla, Jesse Hernandez, Christopher Lopez, Jeremy Padilla, Justin Ball, and Robert Guzman. Her honorary pallbearers are Danny Ramirez, Lorenzo Ramirez, Amonario Ramon, Refugio Gallo, Jacob Blocker, and her 9 great-grandsons. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish and Shrine and Hospice of Midland. Funeral service is under the direction of Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to: pipkin@nts-online.net or you can visit our website at www.lewallengarciapipkinfh.com