My condolences to the Lopez family (Olga and Elvia) she was a sweet lady. I meat Irene and her husband back in the 70's they were good friends with Wilma and Ramon Mancha and we used to get together on weekend gatherings. And she was also very dedicated to her alter society ministry at Our Lady of Guadalupe. She was a great friend she will be missed by many of us. May her soul rest in peace.

Vangie Hernandez

Acquaintance