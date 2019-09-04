Irma Amparan, 58 of Midland, passed away Saturday, August 31st, 2019. Viewing will be Wed. Sept. 4th from 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. and Thurs. Sept. 5th from 9:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home Chapel. Rosaries will be Wed. Sept 4th at 7:00 p.m. and Thurs. Sept 5th at 7:00 p.m. also at Pipkin Chapel. Funeral mass is set for Fri. ept. 6th at 10:00 a.m. at St. Stephen's Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens. She is survived by her husband, Manuel Amparan; a son, Manuel Amparan Jr.; two daughters, Pamela Martinez Navarrete and Perla Olvera; four brothers, three sisters and five grandchildren.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Sept. 4, 2019