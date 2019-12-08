Irma B. Lopez

Irma B. Lopez, 94, of Midland, passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019 at her residence. She was born September 27, 1925 in Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, Mexico to the late Clara Rendon Salinas and Manuel Benavides. She is preceded in death by her husband, Antonio Lopez; son, Raul Sergio Lopez; and parents. Irma is survived by her sons, Rafael Lopez, Antonio Lopez and wife Marijo, and Roberto Lopez and wife Martha; daughters, Irma A. Lopez, Clara Grala and husband Paul, and Ileana Herrera and husband Jose Luis; 14 grandchildren; and 22 great grandchildren. Memorial services will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 1 PM at Ellis Funeral Home with Deacon Jesus Napoles officiating, followed by visitation and fellowship with the family from 2-8 PM. Please visit ellisfunerals.com to leave online condolences.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Dec. 8, 2019
