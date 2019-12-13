Guest Book View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 906 Gregg St Big Spring , TX 79720 (432)-267-6331 Send Flowers Notice

Irma Ree Deweber Mayo, 88, of Big Spring formerly of Midland died Tuesday, December 10, 2019 in a local nursing home. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the Nalley-Pickle & Welch Rosewood Chapel, Big Spring, with Dr. Walter McCall, her son-in-law, officiating. Graveside services will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday at Resthaven Memorial Park in Midland. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home in Big Spring. She was born September 4, 1931 in Jack County, Texas to Newton Eugene and Cora Elizabeth (White) Deweber. She married Wendell Mayo January 27, 1950. He preceded her in death March 20, 2011. She graduated from Bowie High School and attended Draughon's Business College. Irma worked many years for Midwest Glass Company and Walsh Petroleum as a bookkeeper. She is survived by a daughter, Cheryl McCall and husband, Walter of Big Spring; a son, Greg Mayo and wife, Cyndi of North Richland Hills; two grandsons, Kyle McCall and wife, Haley of Amarillo and Travis Hammack of North Richland Hills; and two great grandchildren, Emerson and Jackson McCall of Amarillo. In addition to her husband she is preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Emmitt, Newton and Virgil Deweber and four sisters, Ruby Reaves, Opal Ogle, Millie Ogle and Rachel Hubble. The family suggests memorials to the , 4400 N. Big Spring St., Suite C32, Midland, Texas 79705. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory in Big Spring. Online condolences may be made a

