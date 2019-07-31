Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irmalee N. Ingrham. View Sign Service Information Ellis Funeral Home 801 Andrews Highway Midland , TX 79701 (432)-683-5555 Send Flowers Notice

Irmalee N. Ingrham was born October 11, 1925 and passed to her eternal home July 28, 2019. She grew up in Comstock, Texas where she graduated from High School as Valedictorian. Irmalee attended the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor for one year but her education was interrupted by the outbreak of hostilities between the United States and Imperial Japan. At that time she returned to Comstock and joined the war effort as a clerk at Laughlin Air Force Base in Del Rio, Texas. While in Del Rio, Irmalee met Wade R. Ingrham who was stationed at the sir base as a member of the United States Army Air Corp, and they were married December 14, 1943. Wade and Irmalee were married 67 years when Wade passed in 2012. After being discharged from the Army Air Corp, they moved to Midland where he found work repairing office equipment. In 1947 Wade started his own business in that industry, and retired in 1987. Irmalee worked as a secretary for professional firms such as accountants and attorneys and was the secretary of Fannin Terrace Baptist Church in Midland for several years. Her career spanned a period of more than 30 years, and she retired from Occidental Petroleum Corporation. During that career in office administration, she continued her education and qualified for a membership in Profession Secretaries International. She was awarded Secretary of the Year in 1984 and served as the president of her local chapter in 1985. Irmalee was proud of her ancestry and established her lineage back to Plymouth Colony. She was also a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She was later a resident of Scharbauer Cottage at Manor Park and enjoyed the love and extraordinary care offered to her there by the staff and other residents. Wade and Irmalee raised three children who servive her, Doran, David and Diana. Irmalee was a born again Christian of the Baptist denomination and lived a life that was a testimony of her faith. She supported the First Baptist Church of Midland. There will be a memorial service for Irmalee N. Ingrham at the Club House at Manor Park on Friday August 2, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Friends and family are welcome to attend. Services are entrusted to Ellis Funeral Home, 801 Andrews Hwy, Midland, TX. Please visit

