Isa Velasquez Romero
1940 - 2020
Isa Velasquez Romero, 80, lost his fight against cancer on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his family. He was born June 03, 1940 to the late Nolberto Romero and Timotea Romero in Ruidoso, Texas. He worked as a concrete contractor all of his life. Later in life, he married Delia Jaso (Romero) and they were married for 54 years until her death in August of 2016. Isa enjoyed fishing with his sons and playing Bingo. He loved getting to talk to all of his bingo buddies at the Daytime bingo! As the cancer prolonged, he played less and less, but he never forgot the many friendships that were made while playing at the Daytime Bingo. Isa is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Delia, and his son Isa Jr. (Bullet). Also by his brothers: Manuel Romero, Domingo Romero, Dolores Romero, and three sisters Paula Tijerina, Marcela Rivas, and Gonzala Mendoza. He is survived by his brothers Jose Romero of Midland and Fermin Romero of Midland. He is also survived by his children: Victoria McIntyre and her husband Rob of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Sylvia Moreno and husband Angel of Midland, J.C. Chavez of Midland, Albert Romero of Austin, Pete Romero of Midland, Jimmy Romero and his wife Lilia of Midland, and Elisema Gonzales (Sham)and husband Juan of Midland. He is also survived by one grandson, which he raised, Austin Romero of Midland. He is also survived by 27 grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. A viewing will be held Thursday, September 10, 2020 beginning at 10:00 a.m. Rosary will be held later that same day beginning at 7:00 p.m. Funeral service will be held Friday, September 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Burial immediately following at American Heritage Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to American Heritage Cemetery/Funeral Home/Crematory.

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Viewing
10:00 AM
American Heritage Cemetery & Funeral Home
SEP
10
Rosary
07:00 PM
American Heritage Cemetery & Funeral Home
SEP
11
Funeral service
10:00 AM
American Heritage Cemetery & Funeral Home
SEP
11
Burial
American Heritage Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
American Heritage Cemetery & Funeral Home
4100 North FM 1788
Midland, TX 79707
(432) 563-9767
