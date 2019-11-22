Our beloved family member, Isabel Aurora Jimenez passed away early Tuesday, November 19, 2019. Isabel lost her battle to complications from Scleroderma at the age of 66. She had battled this disease for over twenty-five years. Although, she had fought this battle she had a strong will to live and did not let this bring her down. Isabel was educated at Austin College, Sherman, Texas and graduated from University of Texas at the Permian Basin, Odessa, Texas with a degree in Spanish. Through her professional career she worked with SouthWestern Bell, and MISD. More recently she had worked for and recently retired from Midland College, where she was absolutely devoted to her students. Isabel believed in helping others, she was a true hero. She was involved in many community and civic organizations in Midland, Texas as well as at the National level such as League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC). Isabel was compassionate about the groups that she served. She enjoyed hobbies such as crafting and decorating. Isabel was a devoted daughter, wife, mother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend. Isabel was born on January 26, 1953 in Midland, Texas. Her husband, Joe Jimenez and Isabel were married on November 21, 1975, in Midland, Texas and raised their son Orlando Jimenez. Isabel is preceded in death by her parents, Jesus Garza and Amalia Hinojosa Garza. Survivors include: her husband Joe Jimenez and her son Orlando Jimenez, and siblings and families: Enrique and Janie Garza. Marta Garza, Ana Rosa Garza, John and Mary Fuentes, and numerous in-laws, nephews, and nieces. Everyone who knew Isabel loved her. We will miss her ever-shining presence tremendously. Rosary will be Friday, November 22, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish & Shrine. A memorial service is set for Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at Northwestern Baptist Church. Arrangements were made with Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to: [email protected] or you can visit our website at www.lewallengarciapipkinfh.com
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Nov. 22, 2019