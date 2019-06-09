Our precious warrior, Isabella Faye Gamboa, 12, of Midland, earned her angel wings and went home to be with our Lord on Thursday, June 6, 2019. Viewing will be held on Monday, June 10, 2019 from 8:00 a.m.-9:00p.m. at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Chapel. Though she was little, she was fierce with enough sass to last a lifetime. It didn't matter if you knew Bella for 5 minutes or her entire life she touched the hearts of everyone. She had a smile and a laugh that could light up a room and will continue to light our hearts for eternity. Bella is survived by her parents, Crystal and Juan Gamboa and her "Bubba" Josiah of Midland. The family would like to thank Dr. Sari Nabulsi, pediatrician, and the Pedi Med Center Staff in Midland; Hospice of Midland and Amanda Richardson and Kayla Thrasher of Hospice of Midland. The family appreciates all of the prayers and support during this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on June 9, 2019