Isai Cepeda, 11, of Midland passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019. Rosary service will be held at 7:00 p.m., Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Chapel in Midland. Funeral mass will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, November 1, 2019 at San Miguel Arcangel Catholic Church, with interment following at Resthaven North Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Oct. 30, 2019