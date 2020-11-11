Isaiah Soto, 8 years old of Midland, passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020 . Family will receive friends from 6:00pm - 8:00pm, Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Mid-Cities Community Church 191 Campus. Funeral services will be held at 3:00pm, Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Mid-Cities Community Church 191 Campus. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland.



