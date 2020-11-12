1/1
Isaiah Soto
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Isaiah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Isaiah Soto, 8 years old of Odessa, passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020 in Lubbock surrounded by his family. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 3:00 p.m at Mid-Cities Community Church 191 campus in Midland. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Odessa. Isaiah was born on August 28, 2012 to Luis and Ashley Soto in Odessa, TX. He was more than perfect. Full of life, laughter and love. Loving people came so easy to him. He taught us so much about love, family and forgiveness. Movies and popcorn were his jam! He loved to eat pizza, sopita, noodles, and chicken "nuggies" from McDonalds. He loved to draw and was pretty good at it. He loved to snuggle, have sleepovers, play sword battles, give and receive kiss attacks, tell jokes, eat snacks, be chased around the house, and laugh hard. He was always ready to celebrate others and never wanted to miss out on the party. He loved his bedtime routine; daddy carrying him to bed, lots of hugs and kisses, bedtime prayers and a bedtime song with mommy. Every night since December 2019 his bedtime song request was Silent Night. His favorite phrase was "sleep in heavenly peace". He is survived by his parents, Luis and Ashley Soto of Odessa, TX. Grandparents Manuel and Alma Ramirez and Ubaldo and Benigna Soto and numerous loving aunts, uncles and cousins. Pallbearers will be Manuel Ramirez Jr, David Soto, Tommy Lujan, Caleb Benavidaz, Jesus Pando, Zabryes Salazar and Jonathan Gomez. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Mid-Cities Community Church
Send Flowers
NOV
12
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Mid-Cities Community Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
3800 N Big Spring St
Midland, TX 79710
(432) 550-5800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved