Isidro B. Sanchez 75 of Midland passed away peacefully at home on October 22, 2019. He leaves behind his companion, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his mother and father Pablo and Paubla Sanchez. A rosary will be recited Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 6:00 p.m., funeral services will follow at 7:00 p.m. at Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Oct. 24, 2019
