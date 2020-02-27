Ismael Hernandez, 53, of Midland, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, in Midland, Texas. Ismael was born on September 2, 1966 in Chihuahua, Mexico to Paubla and Filbeito Hernandez. A visitation will be held on Thursday, February 27, from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM at American Heritage Funeral Home in Midland. Visitation will continue on Friday, February 28, from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM at American Heritage Funeral Home. A Rosary will take place on Friday at 6:00 PM at American Heritage as well. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 29, at 1:00 PM at Our Lady of Guadalupe in Midland, with burial immediately following at American Heritage Cemetery. Arrangements by American Heritage Cemetery Funeral Home Crematory.

