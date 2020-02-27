Ismael Hernandez

Service Information
American Heritage Cemetery & Funeral Home
4100 North FM 1788
Midland, TX
79707
(432)-563-9767
Notice
Send Flowers

Ismael Hernandez, 53, of Midland, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, in Midland, Texas. Ismael was born on September 2, 1966 in Chihuahua, Mexico to Paubla and Filbeito Hernandez. A visitation will be held on Thursday, February 27, from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM at American Heritage Funeral Home in Midland. Visitation will continue on Friday, February 28, from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM at American Heritage Funeral Home. A Rosary will take place on Friday at 6:00 PM at American Heritage as well. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 29, at 1:00 PM at Our Lady of Guadalupe in Midland, with burial immediately following at American Heritage Cemetery. Arrangements by American Heritage Cemetery Funeral Home Crematory.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Feb. 27, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.