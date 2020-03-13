Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Israel Jacquez Bonilla. View Sign Service Information Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home 2508 N. Big Spring Midland , TX 79705 (432)-682-3700 Send Flowers Notice

Israel Jacquez Bonilla 58 of Midland, Texas entered into the presence of the majesty of God on March 10, 2020. Israel's nickname was Rojo or Red because of his bright red hair. He was born and raised in Midland and graduated from Midland High. Rojo had three children; Christine, Israel Daniel Bonilla and Sarah Bonilla. He had four grandchildren; Maximus, Brady, Lorenzo and Lauren Sanchez. Rojo was kind, gentle, noble hearted. He was a very hard working man. He worked as a plumber, did a lot of tile work and was a great handyman. He enjoyed reading his Bible while he listened to Christian music. He is survived by his mother Belia Bonilla, brothers; Andres, Armando, Juan, Tony, Lupe Bonilla, Patrick and Jesse Reyes; One sister Teresa Reyes, numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his grandparents Francisco and Virgina Bonilla, his sisters Sylvia and Patricia Reyes, Nestora Deanda and numerous brothers. Evening Prayer Service will be Saturday; March 13, 2020 from 5:00 -9:00 pm; Viewing will be Sunday; March 14, 2020 from 11:00 am - 9:00 pm at Heavenly Gate Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service will be Monday; March 16, 2020 at 10:00 am also at Heavenly Gate Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Serenity Memorial Garden Cemetery. Pallbearers for the service will be Andres Bonilla, Patrick Reyes, Larry Sanchez, Armando Bonilla, Tony Bonilla and Juan Bonilla. Honorary Pallbearers are Jesse Reyes and Lupe Bonilla. The family would like to express their gratitude for all the thoughts and prayers for all the food and visits from family and friends. Thank you all for the encouraging words during this difficult time. We are blessed to know Rojo made such an impact on so many lives. He is so dearly loved and missed. Israel was born and raised in Midland, TX. He attended and graduated from Midland High School. On March 10, 2020, Israel entered into the presence of God. Funeral service is under the direction of Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to:

Israel Jacquez Bonilla 58 of Midland, Texas entered into the presence of the majesty of God on March 10, 2020. Israel's nickname was Rojo or Red because of his bright red hair. He was born and raised in Midland and graduated from Midland High. Rojo had three children; Christine, Israel Daniel Bonilla and Sarah Bonilla. He had four grandchildren; Maximus, Brady, Lorenzo and Lauren Sanchez. Rojo was kind, gentle, noble hearted. He was a very hard working man. He worked as a plumber, did a lot of tile work and was a great handyman. He enjoyed reading his Bible while he listened to Christian music. He is survived by his mother Belia Bonilla, brothers; Andres, Armando, Juan, Tony, Lupe Bonilla, Patrick and Jesse Reyes; One sister Teresa Reyes, numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his grandparents Francisco and Virgina Bonilla, his sisters Sylvia and Patricia Reyes, Nestora Deanda and numerous brothers. Evening Prayer Service will be Saturday; March 13, 2020 from 5:00 -9:00 pm; Viewing will be Sunday; March 14, 2020 from 11:00 am - 9:00 pm at Heavenly Gate Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service will be Monday; March 16, 2020 at 10:00 am also at Heavenly Gate Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Serenity Memorial Garden Cemetery. Pallbearers for the service will be Andres Bonilla, Patrick Reyes, Larry Sanchez, Armando Bonilla, Tony Bonilla and Juan Bonilla. Honorary Pallbearers are Jesse Reyes and Lupe Bonilla. The family would like to express their gratitude for all the thoughts and prayers for all the food and visits from family and friends. Thank you all for the encouraging words during this difficult time. We are blessed to know Rojo made such an impact on so many lives. He is so dearly loved and missed. Israel was born and raised in Midland, TX. He attended and graduated from Midland High School. On March 10, 2020, Israel entered into the presence of God. Funeral service is under the direction of Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to: [email protected] or you can visit our website at www.lewallengarciapipkinfh.com Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Mar. 13, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close