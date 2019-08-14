Ivan Michael Torres, age 3 of Midland, passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019. He was born July 16, 2016 in Odessa, Texas to Sean Michael Torres and Marisela Yvette Salazar. Ivan was preceded in death by two great grandfathers, George Morgan and Julian Silva. He is survived by his parents; four sisters, Amariah Torres, Aubree Ortiz, Brooklyn Torres and Aaliyah Torres; grandparents, Martin and Cynthia Salazar and Willie and Kristianna Morgan; great grandmother, Elena Silva all of Midland; and numerous uncles, aunts and cousins. Viewing will be Thursday, August 15th from 9:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. with a prayer service starting at 7:00 p.m. Thursday evening at Heavenly Gate Funeral Home, 405 N. Terrell ST. A funeral service is set for Friday, August 16th at 2:00 p.m. at Cherry Lane Church of Christ with Elder Dayrl Loudd officiating. Burial will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens. Funeral service is under the direction of Heavenly Gate Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to: [email protected] or you can visit our website at www.heavenlygatefh.com
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019